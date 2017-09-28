Reese Witherspoon Talks Getting Married at Age 23 to Ryan Phillippe: ‘I Would Never Change Anything’

Reese Witherspoon is getting candid about her choice to get married to ex-husband Ryan Phillippe at 23.
Jamie Foxx is playing coy about his rumored romance with Katie Holmes!
ET caught up with the 49-year-old actor at the premiere of his new comedy series, White Famous, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where we asked him to talk about those PDA-filled beach photos with the brunette beauty.
For better or worse, Adam Brody will always be remembered as Seth Cohen from The O.C. The affable and awkward teen is easy to find inside the weathered and wiser 37-year-old Brody, but the San Diego native might never be able to shake his early-aughts pop culture iconography. Despite that in...
Pamela Anderson could barely find the words to express her feelings after news broke of Hugh Hefner’s death. The former 50-year-old Playboy cover model took to Instagram to share an emotional video of herself wiping away her tears. The black and white clip shows a distraught Anderson ...