Person found injured in apparent vehicle collision on Otay Lakes Road

OTAY MESA (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews responded to a person found suffering injuries from an apparent vehicle collision on the side of Otay Lakes Road in Otay Mesa.

A bicycle was found near the patient in the area of mile marker 8 but it was unclear if the person was riding it, according to the California Highway Patrol. The patient was transported to an area hospital in CPR condition, Cal Fire said.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.