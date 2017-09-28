SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular festivities includes creepy cr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

(NEWS 8) - Halloween is more than a month away but that's not stopping SeaWorld San Diego from getting the spooky season started.

The parks Halloween Spooktacular celebration features not-too-scary, ocean-centric exhibits, shows and characters, as well as Halloween animal ambassadors. The Spooktacular ambassadors are animals that if seen on an eerie night might startle you, but are actually quite nice.

The Eurasian eagle owl is a good example. With its large talons and ability to rotate its head 280 degrees, the owl can spot rodents and bugs (or little ones dressed up like them) with laser vision and swoop in for a meal. The owl that joined Angie Lee and Heather Myers on Morning Extra was calm and friendly and didn't even try to eat the rose tarantula a few feet away.

A legless lizard named Shakira also made an appearance. Shakira looks a lot like a snake and is every bit as scary, but she sets her self apart with her eyelids and hip bones (which is how she got her name).

Lastly, the African crested porcupine, the largest species of porcupine in the world, strutted its cool, jet black coat armed with pokey bristles for all to see. While it can't shoot the bristles like people commonly believe, it can stand them up to keep a predator off of its back.

Check out more animals just like these at the Spooktacular every Saturday and Sunday from now through October 29. Click here for more information.