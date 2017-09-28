Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces She Has Breast Cancer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A toddler stole both the spotlight and popcorn from Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto Thursday.
The Congressional chamber echoed with applause Thursday as Congressman Steve Scalise entered for the first time since he was shot by a crazed gunman during a baseball practice three months ago.
The body of Hugh Hefner has left the fabled Playboy Mansion for the last time after he passed away peacefully at age 91 Wednesday .
Emmy award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come forward with a heartbreaking diagnosis: She has breast cancer.
Investigators who've been searching for the killer of two Indiana teens brutally murdered while hiking may have a lead all the way in Colorado.
Hugh Hefner was surrounded by his third wife, Crystal, and his three sons, Cooper, David, Marston, and daughter, Christie, when he passed away peacefully at the Playboy Mansion Wednesday.
An Indiana teen is now a wanted woman after cops say she tried to kill her baby niece by poisoning the child's bottle with Excedrin.
A Texas missing persons case has closed more than 10 years after a young woman seemed to vanish without a trace.