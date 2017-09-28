Breaking Bad's Lavell Crawford brings stand-up act to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

(NEWS 8) - Comedian Lavell Crawford played Huell Babineaux in the hit show Breaking Bad, but you might not recognize him anymore.

Crawford says that at his heaviest he weighed 540 pounds. He said his "check engine light" was starting to come one and he knew he had to make a change for himself and his children. A lifestyle change led to him losing 160 pounds.

His weight loss journey is the main topic of his Showtime special filmed in his hometown of St. Louis. You can hear his stand-up, which includes bits about being a fat dad, the gay mafia and his days dodging whoopings as a child, this weekend at the American Comedy Co.

Buy tickets here.