The Addams Family: A new musical comedy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Addams Family: A new musical comedy

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's your last chance to catch the Addams Family.
     
The musical runs through Sunday at the Star Theatre Company in Oceanside. 
     
What a great way to jump into the Halloween season and do a little good. Proceeds from the show benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
     
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Oceanside along with the cast.

