Father arrested after taking baby from mother

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man is in custody after taking his child from its mother and running away, hopping fences and crossing freeway lanes with the baby in his arms.

The baby's mother called SDPD at around 1:11 p.m. Thursday and said that the father of her 2-month-old son took the baby and ran off after she let him hold him. Police say the father found out the location of the battered women's shelter where she was staying and came to see her.

According to police, citizen witnesses followed the father as he jumped multiple fences and ran across lanes of State Route 163 and they eventually convinced him to hand over the child.

Police came into contact with the father in Hillcrest and took him into custody without incident.

