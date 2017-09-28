Father arrested after taking baby from mother, running across freeway lanes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man is in custody after taking his child from its mother a running away, hopping fences and crossing freeway lanes with the baby in his arms.
The baby's mother called SDPD at around 1:11 p.m. Thursday and said that the father of her 2-month-old son took the baby and ran off after she let him hold him. Police say the father found out the location of the battered women's shelter where she was staying and came to see her.
According to police, citizen witnesses followed the father as he jumped multiple fences and ran across lanes of State Route 163 and they eventually convinced him to hand over the child.
Police came into contact with the father and took him not custody without incident.
