Kim Kardashian Officially Confirms She's Expecting Baby No. 3 With Kanye West -- Watch!

As tributes to the late Hugh Hefner continue, Jenny McCarthy was overcome with emotion today remembering her time with the late Playboy founder.
Cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday, seemed like the kind of person who would live forever, but new information on his final days reveals that the 91-year-old's health was slowly failing him.
Cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday, seemed like the kind of person who would live forever, but new information on his final days reveals that the 91-year-old's health was slowly failing him.
No one loves a great scene more than the person who first dreamed it up -- the writer. We're asking iconic shows' creators and writers to tell ET all about getting to see their most cherished moment on their series make it from script to screen.
Hollywood is showing their love and support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who revealed on Thursday that she has breast cancer.