Next America's Cup to be sailed in 75-foot monohulls

On Thursday, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska goofed off with PGA Tour Champion Xander Schauffele of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State alumni.
America's Cup champion Emirates Team New Zealand says the next edition of sailing's marquee regatta will be contested in 75-foot monohulls with crews of 10 to 12, with a 20-percent nationality rule.
The NFL says the message players and teams are trying to express is being lost in a political firestorm.
Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.
Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
President Donald Trump probably didn't realize he'd struck such a nerve with NFL players when he implored team owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field" for protesting during the national anthem.
President Donald Trump's comments about owners firing players who kneel during the national anthem sparked a mass increase in such protests around the National Football League Sunday, as more than 130 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during early games.