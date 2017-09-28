Sunshine Ranch: Where horses help children see the light - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sunshine Ranch: Where horses help children see the light

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a special bond that takes place between children with disabilities and horses. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Lakeside to the Sunshine Therapeutic Riding Ranch for saddles and smiles. 

The Sunshine Ranch relies on donations to stay financially healthy. They have a golf tournament and a fundraiser in the month of October. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

