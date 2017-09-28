Xander Schauffele: Finishes rookie season 3rd in FedEx Cup stand - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Xander Schauffele: Finishes rookie season 3rd in FedEx Cup standings

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Thursday, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska goofed off with PGA Tour Champion Xander Schauffele of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State alumni. 

Shauffele was born in La Jolla and played golf for Scripps Ranch High School, Long Beach, State University and San Diego State University. Among other early accolades, he won the individual winner title at the 2011 California State High School Championship.

In 2015, he joined the professional scene and today stands as one of the youngest players to have completed a degree, attended Q-school, and earned rookie status on the PGA TOUR.

