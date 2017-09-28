The Addams Family: A new musical comedy

The America's Cup is ditching fast, foiling catamarans in favor of 75-foot monohulls with crews of 10 to 12 governed by a stricter nationality rule than in recent regattas.
On Thursday, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska goofed off with PGA Tour Champion Xander Schauffele of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State alumni.
A man is in custody after taking his child from its mother and running away, hopping fences and crossing freeway lanes with the baby in his arms.
Happy National Coffee Day! Whether you need the brew to start your day or keep it going, there are several options for a deal on coffee.
The city of San Diego issued citations and cleared a downtown street where hundreds of homeless people regularly camp during ongoing efforts to sanitize neighborhoods to control the spread of hepatitis A.
It's your last chance to catch the Addams Family. The musical runs through Sunday at the Star Theatre Company in Oceanside.
Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian found suffering injuries from an apparent vehicle collision on the side of Otay Lakes Road in Otay Mesa.
A pair of pit bulls attacked and killed a Chihuahua and injured its owner Wednesday on a College-area roadside, authorities reported.