'Will & Grace' Premiere: How the Revival Did Away With the 20-Ye - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Will & Grace' Premiere: How the Revival Did Away With the 20-Year Series Finale Time Jump

Updated: Sep 28, 2017 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.