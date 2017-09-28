Officer Settlement: City Council to approve $250,000 pay out to victim

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council is poised to give final approval next week to a $250,000 settlement to a woman who claims to have been sexually battered by a former police officer.

The woman claimed her interactions with ex-SDPD Officer Christopher Hays in December 2013 led to personal injuries. According to the lawsuit, Hays abused her and taunted her for an hour and a half when he gave her a ride home.

The city has already paid four settlements -- $2.2. million -- because of Hays' actions. He pleaded guilty in August 2014 to false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery while on duty, and was sentenced to a year in jail, but was released in early 2015.

During his trial, three women testified that they were groped while being searched by Hays. One woman told the judge that she has trouble sleeping in her own bed after Hays followed her to her apartment and had her expose her breasts and told her to touch his groin. Hays resigned the day after he was charged.

City Council gave initial approval to the settlement in June during closed session. The vote was unanimous.