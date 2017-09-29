Elite Airways: Cal Jet begins service from Carlsbad to Las Vegas

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - As of Thursday, San Diegans can get a royal treatment with another way to get to Sin City after Cal Jet Elite Airways launched its non-stop service between McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Las Vegas.

Passengers were able to enjoy free onboard snacks and beverages, first free checked bag, and no seat reservation fees.

Jared Walters and Ashley Price were among the first to fly on Cal Jet Elite's inaugural flight.

"Roulette, sit by the pool. Have some nice cold cocktails and do some gambling," said Walters.

Even before takeoff, crowds gathered at Palomar McClellan Airport hoping to be one of the first 500 people to receive a $21 voucher to Vegas.

Passengers enjoy cabin features that include ample overhead storage, windows that have been raised two inches to add more natural lighting, and a lowered floor which provides passengers with additional head and shoulder room. We also offer drink service, along with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

The airlines said it hopes to provide business and leisure travelers with high-quality, convenient jet service between north San Diego County and Las Vegas with plans to expand in the future.

Cal Jet Elite President and CMO George Wozniak said to have the airline start its venture in North County makes sense given how many residents usually fly out of Lindbergh Field.

McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) is a public airport three miles southeast of Carlsbad.

Currently, there are two outgoing flights and two returning flights, seven days a week.

According to Cal Jet, the starting price for a one-way ticket will be $69.

As part of Cal Jet Elite's inaugural celebration, they are offering flight and room package deals both in San Diego and at The Flamingo - where prices start at $179 a person.

Wozniak told News 8 they plan to add flights to the Bay Area, Phoenix and Cabo from Carlsbad by November.