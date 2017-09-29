All Abilities Night: iFly gives disabled people a chance to take flight

Some San Diegans with special needs on Thursday night flew high after an incredible evening at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley.
As of Thursday, San Diegans can get a royal treatment with another way to get to Sin City after Cal Jet Elite Airways launched its non-stop service between McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Las Vegas.
In about three months, recreational marijuana sales will kick off in California, yet no one knows exactly how the pot economy will work.
The San Diego City Council is poised to give final approval next week to a $250,000 settlement to a woman who claims to have been sexually battered by a former police officer.
The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans on Thursday welcomed the first group of animals from San Diego Zoo as part of a partnership between the two animal conservation leaders to bolster populations of threatened and endangered species.
The America's Cup is ditching fast, foiling catamarans in favor of 75-foot monohulls with crews of 10 to 12 governed by a stricter nationality rule than in recent regattas.
On Thursday, News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska goofed off with PGA Tour Champion Xander Schauffele of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State alumni.
A man is in custody after taking his child from its mother and running away, hopping fences and crossing freeway lanes with the baby in his arms.