All Abilities Night: iFly gives disabled people a chance to take flight

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some San Diegans with special needs on Thursday night flew high after an incredible evening at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley.

All Abilities Night at iFLY is a unique event that makes the dream of flight a reality for those in the special needs community.

The program was custom designed for those with physical and cognitive challenges to create an environment of support and inclusion, while focusing on making what seems impossible, possible.

For eight-year-old Aryana it was like "being Tinkerbell."

Heather Brown said it was like being free like a bird. "I've been on an airplane, but that - no."

Who can participate?

Everyone in the special needs community is welcome to participate

Event package includes a pre-flight training session, all the necessary flight gear (suit, helmet, goggles)

Each flyer will be assisted by specially trained Flight Instructors during the event with extra attention and accommodations based on participant needs.

Each flyer receives 2 flights

"This is a special night to celebrate the community of families that have said disabilities and shatter that perception," said Dakota Harrold with iFly.

For Heather's mom, it was about giving her daughter "the opportunity to do something that you wouldn't think otherwise. There is so many things that they can't do that she wants to do."

A night without disabilities it was indeed for Angie Lem, a 51-year-old with Cerebral Palsy. Lem's doctor called her sister to give the thumbs up.

iFly San Diego has "All Abilities" night every quarter. Their next one will be in December.