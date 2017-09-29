EXCLUSIVE: 'Hawaii Five-0' Boss Says 'We're Telling Our Best Sto - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hawaii Five-0' Boss Says 'We're Telling Our Best Stories' in Season 8, Addresses Cast Exits

Updated: Sep 29, 2017 5:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.