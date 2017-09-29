Don't miss opening night of Art San Diego in Del Mar

(NEWS 8) - Art San Diego is getting underway Friday with its Opening Night preview party at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The gallery is San Diego's largest contemporary art show and one of the biggest show's in the country, featuring 60 different publishers, galleries and studios and more than 500 established artists, sculptors and photographers from around the globe.

Tickets for the show at the Wyland Center are available for single days and the whole weekend. Find more information here.