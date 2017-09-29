Thousands head to La Mesa for Oktoberfest celebration

LA MESA (NEWS 8) - It's known as the largest Oktoberfest celebration west of the Mississippi.



The 44th annual festival in La Mesa is free year after year and attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, the three-day event features local and regional bands, traditional German dishes and plenty of German beer.



The event kicks of this weekend from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from La Mesa with more on our returning favorites and some brand new elements.

For more information, Click Here.