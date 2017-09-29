Thousands head to La Mesa for Oktoberfest celebration

It's known as the largest Oktoberfest celebration west of the Mississippi. The 44th annual festival in La Mesa is free year after year and attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, the three-day event features local and regional bands, traditional German dishes and plenty of German beer.
As of Thursday, San Diegans can get a royal treatment with another way to get to Sin City after Cal Jet Elite Airways launched its non-stop service between McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Las Vegas.
Happy National Coffee Day! Whether you need the brew to start your day or keep it going, there are several options for a deal on coffee.
Some San Diegans with special needs on Thursday night flew high after an incredible evening at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
The city of San Diego issued citations and cleared a downtown street where hundreds of homeless people regularly camp during ongoing efforts to sanitize neighborhoods to control the spread of hepatitis A.
In about three months, recreational marijuana sales will kick off in California, yet no one knows exactly how the pot economy will work.
The San Diego City Council is poised to give final approval next week to a $250,000 settlement to a woman who claims to have been sexually battered by a former police officer.
The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans on Thursday welcomed the first group of animals from San Diego Zoo as part of a partnership between the two animal conservation leaders to bolster populations of threatened and endangered species.
The America's Cup is ditching fast, foiling catamarans in favor of 75-foot monohulls with crews of 10 to 12 governed by a stricter nationality rule than in recent regattas.