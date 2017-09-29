Crews fight challenging fire on board boat in San Diego Harbor

Happy National Coffee Day! Whether you need the brew to start your day or keep it going, there are several options for a deal on coffee.
A 120-foot ship docked near Seaport Village caught fire Friday morning, sending thick plumes of dark gray smoke billowing into the skies above San Diego Bay.
The city continued its efforts to stop the spread of hepatitis A on Friday by spraying and sanitizing sidewalks and cleaning up areas frequented by the homeless around the Midway District and Balboa Park.
The hyacinth macaw is the largest species in the parrot family. It's the rarest of the macaws and is found only in Brazil.
Officials at Camp Pendleton have agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up two public water systems after EPA investigators this summer found several deficiencies, including rat and frog carcasses in three reservoirs on the base.
It's known as the largest Oktoberfest celebration west of the Mississippi. The 44th annual festival in La Mesa is free year after year and attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, the three-day event features local and regional bands, traditional German dishes and plenty of German beer.
As of Thursday, San Diegans can get a royal treatment with another way to get to Sin City after Cal Jet Elite Airways launched its non-stop service between McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Las Vegas.
Some San Diegans with special needs on Thursday night flew high after an incredible evening at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
The city of San Diego issued citations and cleared a downtown street where hundreds of homeless people regularly camp during ongoing efforts to sanitize neighborhoods to control the spread of hepatitis A.