Crews fight challenging fire on board boat in San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames tore through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging and protracted firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.



The blaze aboard the 120-foot Norton Sound erupted for unknown reasons about 9:30 a.m., sending thick plumes of dark-gray smoke billowing over San Diego Bay, according to the city Fire-Rescue Department.



It was unclear if anyone was aboard the vessel when the blaze began spreading through it. Firefighters initially battled the intense flames from inside the ship, finding no victims, but were ordered to pull out for safety reasons after about a half-hour.



Also responding to the scene of the fire alongside the G Street Mole were a city firefighting helicopter, the San Diego Harbor Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.



As of 1:30 p.m., officials had yet to declare the blaze under control, though personnel were planning to re-enter the charred ship soon, according to fire department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.



No injuries were reported.

Crews making entry to determine if anyone is aboard. US Coast Guard and Harbor PD on scene along with our crews. pic.twitter.com/A3eVxzxVTY — SDFD (@SDFD) September 29, 2017