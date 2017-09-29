Fire aboard ship in San Diego Bay likely to continue into Sunday

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic in Temecula stop on Friday.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes.
Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
Two Packers fans from Denmark were thinking about saying "I do" in Las Vegas until they found out that it was possible to tie the knot on the grass of Lambeau Field.
Need something fun to do this weekend? Head on down to the 36th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights for food, fun, music and beer.
DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Black Panther Party is doing what it can to help the city's homeless by handing out free health and hygiene items to the at-risk population. The group started Saturday morning at a homeless encampment near 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and continued to other areas in the downtown area throughout the afternoon. RELATED Hepatitis Outbreak: What if you get it? Should you get vaccinated?
Community teams met at the Oceanside Pier Saturday to step in the inaugural North County Healthy For Good Heart and Stroke Walk.