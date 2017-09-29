Ship in San Diego Bay continues to burn

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons inside the 120-foot Norton Sound about 9:30 a.m., sending thick plumes of dark-gray smoke billowing over San Diego Bay, according to the city Fire-Rescue Department.

It was unclear if anyone was aboard the vessel when the blaze broke out. Firefighters initially battled the intense flames from inside, finding no victims, but were ordered to pull out for safety reasons after about a half- hour.

In the late morning, paramedics took a firefighter to a hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, according to fire department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. He was released from medical care about 5 p.m., she said.

Also responding to the smoky scene alongside the G Street Mole were a city firefighting helicopter, the San Diego Harbor Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

After seeming to mostly burn itself out and then flaring up again, the blaze continued smoldering into the early evening as firefighters doused the exterior of the flame-gutted ship with powerful hoses.

Crews making entry to determine if anyone is aboard. US Coast Guard and Harbor PD on scene along with our crews. pic.twitter.com/A3eVxzxVTY — SDFD (@SDFD) September 29, 2017