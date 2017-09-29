Camp Pendleton agrees to clean base reservoirs after EPA inspection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Officials at Camp Pendleton have agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up two public water systems after EPA investigators this summer found several deficiencies, including rat and frog carcasses in three reservoirs on the base.
An EPA inspection in June found that the northern and southern water systems on the sprawling base, which provide drinking water to about 55,000 Marine and their families, lacked adequate supervision and qualified operators.
On Thursday, the Marine Corps and the EPA entered into a consent order to bring the two water systems into compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
"Our priority is to ensure the base achieves compliance promptly, to serve those who live and work at Camp Pendleton," said Alexis Strauss, acting Pacific Southwest regional administrator for the EPA.
In addition to rodents and other animal remains found in the reservoirs, the EPA discovered that Camp Pendleton's advanced water-treatment plant had been periodically shut down, that its operators were not completing required equipment testing and that they did not regularly inspect, maintain and document monitoring efforts, resulting in foundational cracks and inadequate seals.
Shortly after receiving the results of the June inspection, the Marine Corps removed the animal remains and cleaned, refilled and tested the reservoirs for total coliform and chlorine, the EPA said.
USMC officials, who add disinfectants to their groundwater systems as part of their treatment processes, will conduct additional testing to ensure the water in the reservoirs is safe to drink, according to the EPA. The Marine Corps also must inform customers of the ongoing compliance issues and shut down, inspect, clean and sample all other Camp Pendleton reservoirs for total coliform within 180 days.
Should any of the samples test positive, the USMC must issue a public notice and provide affected customers the choice of receiving an alternative source of drinking water until the reservoirs are brought into compliance, according to the EPA.
Officials at Camp Pendleton have agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up two public water systems after EPA investigators this summer found several deficiencies, including rat and frog carcasses in three reservoirs on the base.
A 120-foot ship docked near Seaport Village caught fire Friday morning, sending thick plumes of dark gray smoke billowing into the skies above San Diego Bay.
It's known as the largest Oktoberfest celebration west of the Mississippi. The 44th annual festival in La Mesa is free year after year and attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, the three-day event features local and regional bands, traditional German dishes and plenty of German beer.
As of Thursday, San Diegans can get a royal treatment with another way to get to Sin City after Cal Jet Elite Airways launched its non-stop service between McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Las Vegas.
Happy National Coffee Day! Whether you need the brew to start your day or keep it going, there are several options for a deal on coffee.
Some San Diegans with special needs on Thursday night flew high after an incredible evening at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Mission Valley.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
The city of San Diego issued citations and cleared a downtown street where hundreds of homeless people regularly camp during ongoing efforts to sanitize neighborhoods to control the spread of hepatitis A.
In about three months, recreational marijuana sales will kick off in California, yet no one knows exactly how the pot economy will work.
The San Diego City Council is poised to give final approval next week to a $250,000 settlement to a woman who claims to have been sexually battered by a former police officer.