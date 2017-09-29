Zoo Day: Hyacinth Macaw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Hyacinth Macaw

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The hyacinth macaw is the largest species in the parrot family. It's the rarest of the macaws and is found only in Brazil. 

They weigh only 2 to 2.5 pounds and can live 50 to 70 years. They eat fruit, nuts, seeds, berries and leaves. 

Throughout the month of October, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park celebrate Kids Free, offering free admission to children 11 years and younger.

Every weekend in October, guests can experience kid-friendly activities, such as crafts, coloring, and special animal encounters.

During Kids Free, the Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit sandiegozoo.org/kidsfree.

