How Larry David Got This Man Cleared of Murder Charges

A dust-covered husband and wife feared the worst after tons of granite fell in California’s Yosemite National Park Thursday.
Journalist Lisa Ling has shared with Inside Edition insight on her decision to bare it all in the upcoming season premiere of This Is Life With Lisa Ling, the investigative docu-series she hosts on CNN.
Nearly 500 people across the United States were arrested for federal immigration violations in an operation targeting so-called sanctuary cities, officials said.
An unusual method of generating tips in crimes whose trails have gone cold appears to be bearing fruit in Connecticut.
A Michigan couple is facing charges for allegedly failing to take their critically ill newborn baby to a hospital because "God... makes no mistakes."
A grisly evidence photo shown during the New York trial of a woman accused of cutting a baby out of her friend's womb apparently caused a juror to pass out.
A Texas woman charged in her daughter's death allegedly did not call 911 as the girl died because she was low on cell phone minutes.
A toddler stole both the spotlight and popcorn from Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto Thursday.
The Congressional chamber echoed with applause Thursday as Congressman Steve Scalise entered for the first time since he was shot by a crazed gunman during a baseball practice three months ago.