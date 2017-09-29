City crews disinfect sidewalks in Midway and Balboa Park

The city continued its efforts to stop the spread of hepatitis A on Friday by spraying and sanitizing sidewalks and cleaning up areas frequented by the homeless around Midway District and Balboa Park.

Over the past few weeks, the city has ramped up its efforts to combat the spread of the disease that has killed 17 people and infected more than 450 at last count.

In addition to spraying, the city opened up public restrooms 24 hours a day, added new restrooms, put up hand washing stations and provided free vaccination clinics.

Homeless outreach teams have gone out and encouraged the at-risk group to get vaccinated.

Residents in Hillcrest say their homeless frequent neighborhood also and say that it should be next on the city’s to-do list.