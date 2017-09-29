Best Baker In America: Baking secrets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Best Baker In America: Baking secrets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know the "Best Baker in America" is right here, in San Diego? 

Cheryl Storms is baking up a storm, working hard to hear that Food Network title. On Friday, she joined News 8 Morning Extra on the CW San Diego to share a few of her baking secrets and her recipe pumpkin spice cake. 

