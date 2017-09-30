MTS beefs up security on trolley and bus lines

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is stepping up security on its trolley and bus lines by adding more uniformed code compliance and security officers checking tickets.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
A New York restaurant owner pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego Friday to conspiring to smuggle black abalone and a regulated type of sea cucumber into the United States from Mexico.
A FedEx driver killed in a crash on State Route 905 this week has been identified as 55 year-old Scott Clapham of Chula Vista.
Comedy legend and Anchorman Alum Will Ferrell is in San Diego - keeping it classy as always. On Friday, Ferrell and Friends teed off at Coronado's Golf Course to raise money for the charity "Cancer for College." News 8's Photographer Brian White shows us, it was kind of a big deal!
Since the hepatitis A outbreak began in the San Diego County region, many residents have questions about the disease itself.
The city continued its efforts to stop the spread of hepatitis A on Friday by spraying and sanitizing sidewalks and cleaning up areas frequented by the homeless around the Midway District and Balboa Park.
Happy National Coffee Day! Whether you need the brew to start your day or keep it going, there are several options for a deal on coffee.
The hyacinth macaw is the largest species in the parrot family. It's the rarest of the macaws and is found only in Brazil.