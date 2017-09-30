MTS beefs up security on trolley and bus lines

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is stepping up security on its trolley and bus lines by adding more uniformed code compliance and security officers checking tickets.

Each week, MTS said 300,000 passengers ride the bus or trolley and safety is paramount - tripling its uniform presence.

"I fee like it's safer now because we have more officers covering the ground in case someone needs help and making sure everyone is safe on the line," said MTS Code Compliance Inspector, Sergio Iniguez.

According to MTS, compared to last August, this year's citations have more than doubled and believes that is helping to keep trouble off the car.

"We perceive less incidences are occurring on the system, however, we do not have enough data tracks that," said Manuel Guaderrama, MTS Director of Transit Enforcement.

Under state law, a fare evasion ticket is a misdemeanor that carries up to a $250 fine.

MTS has 97 bus routes and three trolley lines made up of 53 miles. During Fiscal Year 2017, MTS said it has served more than 88 million riders.