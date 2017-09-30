Border Patrol seizes $1M worth of cocaine in Temecula traffic stop

TEMECULA (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Temecula on Friday.

With the help of a Border Patrol K-9, agents found more than 75 pounds of cocaine stashed in the front wheel well and bumper of a 1999 Chevy Malibu during a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 15. The drugs carry an estimated street value of $987,454.

The agents seized 32 individually-wrapped bundles of cocaine and the two men inside the car, both 30 years old, were arrested and detained in Riverside County.