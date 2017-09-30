Border Patrol seizes $1M worth of cocaine in Temecula traffic stop

A rescued green sea turtle will be released this weekend back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic in Temecula stop on Friday.
The sailors of the frigate USS Kirk, who helped rescue thousands during the fall of Saigon, are scheduled to be honored this weekend at the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
A new group designed to help San Diego State University acquire property for expansion at the SDCCU Stadium site in Mission Valley is scheduled to publish an intent to circulate initiative petitions in the city.
The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is stepping up security on its trolley and bus lines by adding more uniformed code compliance and security officers checking tickets.
A New York restaurant owner pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego Friday to conspiring to smuggle black abalone and a regulated type of sea cucumber into the United States from Mexico.
A FedEx driver killed in a crash on State Route 905 this week has been identified as 55 year-old Scott Clapham of Chula Vista.
Comedy legend and Anchorman Alum Will Ferrell is in San Diego - keeping it classy as always. On Friday, Ferrell and Friends teed off at Coronado's Golf Course to raise money for the charity "Cancer for College." News 8's Photographer Brian White shows us, it was kind of a big deal!