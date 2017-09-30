NCIS cast takes USO tour at MCAS Miramar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NCIS cast takes USO tour at MCAS Miramar

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.

Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (Clayton Reeves) toured the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and boarded planes before grabbing chow with some active duty service members. The day was capped off with a private question-and-answer session between Marines and the cast followed by a private screening of an NCIS episode.

The 15th season of the show premiered earlier this week. It airs on CBS 8 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

A post shared by ncis_cbs (@ncis_cbs) on

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.