NCIS cast takes USO tour at MCAS Miramar

(NEWS 8) - Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.
Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) and Duane Henry (Clayton Reeves) toured the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and boarded planes before grabbing chow with some active duty service members. The day was capped off with a private question-and-answer session between Marines and the cast followed by a private screening of an NCIS episode.
The 15th season of the show premiered earlier this week. It airs on CBS 8 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
AFN is w/ @NCIS_CBS @WValderrama @BrianDietzen @SeanHMurray @realduanehenry doing a @the_USO base tour at @MCASMiramarCA ?????? @CBSIntlTweet pic.twitter.com/PXgtwC7dy9— AFN Broadcasting (@AFNtelevision) September 30, 2017
On an awesome @the_USO tour Marine Corps base Miramar.. #USO #Marines pic.twitter.com/morH0wu8uS— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) September 30, 2017
