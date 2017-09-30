Hoover High students play benefit concert for Mexico EQ victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes in Mexico.

Students performed multiple song and dance acts in front of a crowd that included representatives of the Mexican consulate. Volunteers also collected food and other supplies that will be taken across the border and given to those in need.

"You can give 50 cents, you can give a canned food item, you can donate online," Isabella McNeil of SDUSD said. "There's so many options that really don't take a lot of money or effort and we wanted to make sure that we did our part as a school district and as children of our school district to help those children in need and other victims of the earthquake."

The benefit concert was organized with help from the San Diego Unified School District.