North County walks to stop heart disease

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Eager for a good workout and a chance to chip in in the fight to stop heart disease, community teams met at the Oceanside Pier Saturday to step in the inaugural North County Healthy For Good Heart and Stroke Walk.

More than 2,500 participants walked and ran a 3.1-mile stretch around the pier with heart disease and stroke survivors donning a special survivor cap distinguishing them from the pack. Money raised will go toward educating the community about different heart conditions, 80 percent of which medical experts say are preventable.

The event was put together by the Tri-City Medical Center and the American Heart Association.