San Diego Black Panther Party hands out health and hygiene items to homeless

DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Black Panther Party is doing what it can to help the city's homeless by handing out free health and hygiene items to the at-risk population.

The group started Saturday morning at a homeless encampment near 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and continued to other areas in the downtown area throughout the afternoon.

"Tha Black Panther Party thinks that the name of the game is to get out there in force and deal with the problem," San Diego Black Panther Party Chairman Trunnell Price said. "Not so much backdoor bickering and all this partisanship."

RELATED