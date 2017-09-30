San Diego Black Panther Party hands out health and hygiene items to homeless

Two Packers fans from Denmark were thinking about saying "I do" in Las Vegas until they found out that it was possible to tie the knot on the grass of Lambeau Field.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.
Need something fun to do this weekend? Head on down to the 36th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights for food, fun, music and beer.
DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Black Panther Party is doing what it can to help the city's homeless by handing out free health and hygiene items to the at-risk population. The group started Saturday morning at a homeless encampment near 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and continued to other areas in the downtown area throughout the afternoon. RELATED Hepatitis Outbreak: What if you get it? Should you get vaccinated?
DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Black Panther Party is doing what it can to help the city's homeless by handing out free health and hygiene items to the at-risk population. The group started Saturday morning at a homeless encampment near 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and continued to other areas in the downtown area throughout the afternoon. RELATED Hepatitis Outbreak: What if you get it? Should you get vaccinated?
Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes.
Community teams met at the Oceanside Pier Saturday to step in the inaugural North County Healthy For Good Heart and Stroke Walk.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
Monty Hall, the genial TV game show host whose long-running "Let's Make a Deal" traded on love of money and merchandise and the mystery of which door had the car behind it, has died.
Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson acknowledged on Saturday that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea even as tensions rise over the North's nuclear and missile programs and the countries' leaders spar through bellicose name-calling.