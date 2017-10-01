Ryan Gosling Struggles (Again) to Keep a Straight Face Around Kate McKinnon & Aidy Bryant in 'SNL' Premiere

It's tough not to laugh where your acting against some of the funniest comedic talents in Hollywood.
Ryan Gosling hosted the Saturday Night Live season 43 premiere, and he made sure to brag about some of his recent accomplishments.
Alec Baldwin President Donald Trump.
It's an Ugly Betty reunion!
Demi Lovato hopes her story will help others.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love!
Another pretty little TV show is officially happening!
Michelle Obama got a cute surprise at the Bruno Mars concert.
Rest in peace, Monty Hall.
Hollywood has something to say.