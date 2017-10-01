Teens Kicked Off Football Team For Protesting During National Anthem

Two Texas high school students were kicked off the football team after they decided to protest the national anthem ahead of a game on Friday.
A Welsh man died saving his wife’s life during their one-year anniversary trip at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, reports said.
A Colorado woman was assaulted in a movie theater after she told three people in the cinema to “be quiet.”
A New York mother-of-two was charged with her boyfriend’s death after she flagged down police at 2 a.m. on Thursday to report an incident, police said.
President Trump launched a verbal attack against the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Twitter Saturday after she criticized the government’s response to Hurricane Maria.
A New York teen claims she was sexually assaulted by two NYPD officers after they arrested her earlier in September, reports said.
A dust-covered husband and wife feared the worst after tons of granite fell in California’s Yosemite National Park Thursday.
Journalist Lisa Ling has shared with Inside Edition insight on her decision to bare it all in the upcoming season premiere of This Is Life With Lisa Ling, the investigative docu-series she hosts on CNN.