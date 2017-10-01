How Joshua's foster home became his forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One child found a home for the holidays two years ago, but it was only supposed to be temporary.

But Sunday's Adopt 8 success story explains how Joshua's foster family became his forever family.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Joshua has brought his mom Helen the type of love she never knew existed.

"I don't know you just can't explain it," Helen said. "The love and the joy they give you - he's just an amazing child. I just feel blessed that he came into our life."

Ten-year-old Declan is Joshua's number one fan.

"I think he's the best cousin that I could have," he said. "He's like a great addition to the family."

Joshua was a holiday surprise back in 2014.

"I'd been fostering for a little while, and I got a call right around Christmas time that a baby - a newborn - needed a home, so I said 'of course,'" said Helen.

The little bundle of joy ended up being the best Christmas present Helen has ever received.

Helen was a foster mom at the time, and thought she would only have Joshua for a few weeks, but soon, he became available for adoption.

"And he's been with us ever since," she said.

Helen became a foster parent about five years ago, with the intention to adopt, if the opportunity presented itself.

"Yeah, that was my hope, but even if it didn't that was okay because there were just so many kids that needed help," said Helen. "So I was okay, with short-term fostering because it's very rewarding and it just helps the children, and the families while they try to recover as well."

Joshua was her fourth foster child and Helen's nephew Declan says he had a hunch, from the beginning, Joshua was here to stay.

"It was just kind of obvious from the first day I saw him, I was like, 'this is going to be the one that we get to keep,'" said Declan. "I could just tell."

Joshua's adoption was finalized last November, making it possible for Helen, originally from England, to finally take her son back home for a visit.

"We got his passport right away, and off we went," she said. "It was awesome. It was really fun and he did great the entire trip."

Helen encourages others to pursue the adoption journey and put aside any excuses.

"I'm a single mom, [I] work full time," she said. "You just find a way. Lots of families do it."

She also says San Diego County Adoptions offers plenty of helpful resources..

"I'm blessed to have all the support I have between social workers and other foster families that I've connected with," said Helen. "The support network is tremendous."

She said, though there are challenges and sacrifices all parents must make, the payoff is priceless.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.