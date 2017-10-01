Dozens protest poaching of elephants and rhinos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.

Marchers chanted slogans and held signs, fighting for an end to the ivory and rhino horn trade. Animal rights advocates report that at least 70 elephants and three rhinos are killed each day for their horns and tusks.

The marchers, with pro rhino and elephant signs in hand, made their way to the San Diego Zoo.

The event also featured radio show host Coe Lewis who founded NSEFU Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

"I was raised in Africa on a game reserve, and I used to see hundreds of thousands of these animals."

Lewis spoke of the high demand for ivory and rhino horn high in Africa and Asia.

"We've got about eight or nine years statistically to save these animals because the black market is literally driving these animals into extinction," continued Lewis.

There are boots on the ground organizations like Global Conservation Force.

"I'm giving rangers the voice that they need to protect the elephants and rhinos that are dying at a very fast rate in the wild,” said Mike Veale with the Global Conservation Force. "Rhino horns going for between $45 to $55,000 per kilogram, which is two to three times the rate of cocaine.”

San Diego was one of about 145 cities around the world participating in Sunday’s Global March for Elephants and Rhinos.

Conservationists estimate there are less than 400,000 elephants and there may be as few as 18,000 rhinos left in the wild.