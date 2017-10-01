Dozens protest poaching of elephants and rhinos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
Marchers chanted slogans and held signs, fighting for an end to the ivory and rhino horn trade. Animal rights advocates report that at least 70 elephants and three rhinos are killed each day for their horns and tusks.
The marchers, with pro rhino and elephant signs in hand, made their way to the San Diego Zoo.
The event also featured radio show host Coe Lewis who founded NSEFU Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
"I was raised in Africa on a game reserve, and I used to see hundreds of thousands of these animals."
Lewis spoke of the high demand for ivory and rhino horn high in Africa and Asia.
"We've got about eight or nine years statistically to save these animals because the black market is literally driving these animals into extinction," continued Lewis.
There are boots on the ground organizations like Global Conservation Force.
"I'm giving rangers the voice that they need to protect the elephants and rhinos that are dying at a very fast rate in the wild,” said Mike Veale with the Global Conservation Force. "Rhino horns going for between $45 to $55,000 per kilogram, which is two to three times the rate of cocaine.”
San Diego was one of about 145 cities around the world participating in Sunday’s Global March for Elephants and Rhinos.
Conservationists estimate there are less than 400,000 elephants and there may be as few as 18,000 rhinos left in the wild.
Global March for #Elephants #Rhinos underway @BalboaPark ????Push to end Ivory &Horn trade as nearly 70 Elephants &3 Rhinos killed a day @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/1KcCsTNGNK— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) October 1, 2017
Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday. The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic in Temecula stop on Friday.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes.
Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.