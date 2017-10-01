Harvest for Hope: Emilio Nares Foundation holds annual fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.

The 14th annual Harvest for Hope by the Emilio Nares Foundation benefits children with cancer. The foundation also helps children with cancer get to and from the hospital for treatment. A service that is critical to one mom and daughter team.

Mom Jessica says her daughter, Julia, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2015. Neuroblastoma is a form of cancer that develops in certain types of nerve tissue.

“When you’re faced with a diagnosis like this, your world kind of crumbles down for a minute and you don’t know where to go what to do,” said Jessica.

And, Jessica says the disease was tough to diagnose.

“One day she woke up she had lost strength on her left leg,” Jessica continued. “They ordered a MRI after that and found tumors spread all over her torso and two big masses growing against her spinal cord.”

Julia spent time at Rady Children's Hospital getting treatment. And, the aspiring singer even got to sing for Miley Cyrus.

However on Sunday it was Julia's dad, a musician, playing for a crowd at this year's 14th annual fundraiser.

