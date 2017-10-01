Harvest for Hope: Emilio Nares Foundation holds annual fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The 14th annual Harvest for Hope by the Emilio Nares Foundation benefits children with cancer. The foundation also helps children with cancer get to and from the hospital for treatment. A service that is critical to one mom and daughter team.
Mom Jessica says her daughter, Julia, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2015. Neuroblastoma is a form of cancer that develops in certain types of nerve tissue.
“When you’re faced with a diagnosis like this, your world kind of crumbles down for a minute and you don’t know where to go what to do,” said Jessica.
And, Jessica says the disease was tough to diagnose.
“One day she woke up she had lost strength on her left leg,” Jessica continued. “They ordered a MRI after that and found tumors spread all over her torso and two big masses growing against her spinal cord.”
Julia spent time at Rady Children's Hospital getting treatment. And, the aspiring singer even got to sing for Miley Cyrus.
However on Sunday it was Julia's dad, a musician, playing for a crowd at this year's 14th annual fundraiser.
CLICK HERE for more information on the Emilio Nares Foundation.
Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday. The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic in Temecula stop on Friday.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes.
Cast members from the hit CBS show NCIS were in San Diego on Saturday touring the grounds of MCAS Miramar with the USO.
Warm, dry and sunny weather is expected once again Friday across San Diego County, though a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. along the coast and inland.