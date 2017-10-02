UPDATE: Police Confirm More Than 50 Dead, More Than 200 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

Celebrities and the public alike took to social media on Sunday night and in the early morning hours on Monday as news broke of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.
UPDATE: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking at an excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at this point."
UPDATE: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking at an excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at this point."
More details have come to light about Sunday night’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Jason Aldean and his team are safe after an active shooter incident during his Las Vegas concert on Sunday.
The Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas was marred by violence on Sunday when gunmen opened fire at the event.
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, revealed the name of their forthcoming baby boy while celebrating at their lion-themed baby shower on Sunday.
Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to live her best life in Paris with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
Kendall Jenner says she feels terrible for her involvement in the infamous political Pepsi commercial.