Mariah Carey Is 'Horrified' to Hear of Vegas Shooting After Her - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mariah Carey Is 'Horrified' to Hear of Vegas Shooting After Her Interview Is Cut Short to Report the News

Updated: Oct 2, 2017 5:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.