Jason Aldean Confirmed Safe After Las Vegas Shooting During His - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jason Aldean Confirmed Safe After Las Vegas Shooting During His Festival Performance, Singer Is 'Heartbroken'

Updated: Oct 2, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.