Trump calls Las Vegas shooting 'act of evil'

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The City Council is scheduled Monday to consider an emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population.
Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday. The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic in Temecula stop on Friday.
Flames spread through a docked commercial fishing and research ship near Seaport Village Friday, posing a challenging daylong firefight for emergency personnel unable to safely brave the furnace-like interior of the burning vessel.
Students at Hoover High School used their combined musical talents to help young victims affected by recent earthquakes.