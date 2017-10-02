Hepatitis A: SD City Council to consider emergency declaration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council is scheduled Monday to consider an emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population.



A declaration regarding shelters is already in place. Councilman Chris Ward, who chairs the council's Select Committee on Homelessness, said recently that a successor statement would be stronger and provide more benefits for the city.



The City Attorney's office said an updated declaration would also provide legal protections to certain projects meant to alleviate homelessness and allow for certain regulations -- such as building codes and state environmental laws -- to be set aside if they hamper progress toward a solution.



The declaration comes amid an outbreak of hepatitis A, which has had a heavy impact on the homeless. County health officials said 461 people have become ill and 17 have died in the second-largest outbreak in the U.S. since a vaccine became available 22 years ago, the resolution states.



Councilman David Alvarez proposed the declaration last month, calling for immediate action because of the fatalities. Since then, city officials have been washing and disinfecting streets and began a pilot program to keep 14 public restrooms in Balboa Park open 24 hours a day. Additionally, the county has set up around 40 hand-washing stations -- concentrated in areas where the homeless congregate.



In January's annual tally of the area's transient population, 5,619 homeless individuals were counted in the city of San Diego, a 10.3 percent increase from last year. Of those, 3,231 were living on the streets.

