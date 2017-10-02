'ICU Grandpa' Comforts and Cradles Babies At Hospital: 'I Love It'

A baby boy rests comfortably in the arms of David Deutchman as he sings “You Are My Sunshine” and rocks the infant to sleep in the neonatal intensive care unit of an Atlanta hospital.
At least 50 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas outdoor concert in a scene witnesses could only describe as nightmarish.
After the murder of a transgender teen in Missouri, prosecutors said the three main suspects arrested will not face hate crime charges.
Two Texas high school students were kicked off the football team after they decided to protest the national anthem ahead of a game on Friday.
A Welsh man died saving his wife’s life during their one-year anniversary trip at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, reports said.
A Colorado woman was assaulted in a movie theater after she told three people in the cinema to “be quiet.”
A New York mother-of-two was charged with her boyfriend’s death after she flagged down police at 2 a.m. on Thursday to report an incident, police said.
President Trump launched a verbal attack against the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Twitter Saturday after she criticized the government’s response to Hurricane Maria.