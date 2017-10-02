Kirsten Dunst Makes a Gorgeous Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Rome Wedding: Pic!

Kelly Ripa's 47th birthday got off to a somber start, as she and Ryan Seacrest addressed the fatal shooting in Las Vegas on Monday's Live.
Country singer Jake Owen was standing on the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert on Sunday night, when a terrorist opened fire on a crowd of concert goers.
Jason Aldean and his team are safe after an active shooter incident during his Las Vegas concert on Sunday.
Mariah Carey was live via satellite on Good Morning Britain just moments after news broke of a fatal shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Celebrities and the public alike took to social media on Sunday night and in the early morning hours on Monday as news broke of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.
UPDATE: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking at an excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at this point."
More details have come to light about Sunday night’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.