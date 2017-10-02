ET Obsessions: ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Cardi B, 'The Good Place' and More!

Nothing says “relaxing beach day” quite like getting chased around by your frenemy… who’s holding a dildo.
Ariana Grande is calling for gun control after the deadly Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night, that left over 50 people dead and over 400 injured.
UPDATE 9:00 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Sunday night's shooting has left more than 58 people dead and 500 injured.
Don Lemon enjoyed a date night over the weekend, attending the Saturday Night Live after-party at TAO nightclub in New York City with boyfriend Tim Malone.
Kelly Ripa's 47th birthday got off to a somber start, as she and Ryan Seacrest addressed the fatal shooting in Las Vegas on Monday's Live.