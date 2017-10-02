Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape. At least 58 people died.
Over a dozen off-duty San Diego police officers who went to the Route 91 Music Festival are reportedly safe.
Country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when gunfire broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted, leaving at least 58 people dead and hundreds injured, is scheduled to perform Saturday at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in San Diego.
The workweek begins Monday with cool, breezy conditions across San Diego County though temperatures are expected to rise again later in the week.
The City Council is scheduled Monday to consider an emergency declaration over a lack of shelter space, which has exacerbated a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A among San Diego's homeless population.
Guests gathered Sunday on the top floor of the downtown central library for live music, food, and a silent auction all for a good cause.
The Global March for Elephants and Rhinos was back for its fourth annual event and more than more than 150 people joined the worldwide movement to protect wildlife in Balboa Park Sunday.
A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday. The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.
Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico are still feeling the severe impact of Hurricane Maria. Power is still out and running water is hard to find for many of the island's residents. But one local deputy fire chief is currently in Puerto Rico and is doing everything he can to help the victims of Maria.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.