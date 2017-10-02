Aldean scheduled to play San Diego following Las Vegas mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when gunfire broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when gunfire erupted, leaving at least 58 people dead and hundreds injured, is scheduled to perform Saturday at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in San Diego.



It was still unclear if Aldean plans to go through with the performance in light of the Las Vegas shooting.



Aldean also has a Friday night concert scheduled at the Forum in Los Angeles County and Sunday at Honda Center in Orange County.



Aldean called Sunday night's shooting "beyond horrific."



"I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote on his Instagram page after the shooting. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

