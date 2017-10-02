Hundreds Donate Blood In the Wake Las Vegas' Mass Shooting: 'I Wanted to Do Something Right Now'

Donation centers in the Las Vegas area were packed with hundreds looking to give blood to those in need in the aftermath of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.
At least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire above a crowded country music festival across from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
The family of Stephen Paddock say they were blindsided by news their relative is presumed responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee is bringing a glimmer of hope to a small town in Puerto Rico, after many citizens have lost everything to Hurricane Maria.
A baby boy rests comfortably in the arms of David Deutchman as he sings “You Are My Sunshine” and rocks the infant to sleep in the neonatal intensive care unit of an Atlanta hospital.
After the murder of a transgender teen in Missouri, prosecutors said the three main suspects arrested will not face hate crime charges.
Two Texas high school students were kicked off the football team after they decided to protest the national anthem ahead of a game on Friday.
A Welsh man died saving his wife’s life during their one-year anniversary trip at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, reports said.